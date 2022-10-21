Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
India successfully tests next-gen Agni ballistic missile

India successfully tests next-gen Agni ballistic missile

1 min read . 02:29 PM ISTLivemint
  • The missile was tested off the coast of Odisha at around 10 am

Centre on Friday announced that the Agni Prime New Generation Ballistic Missile was successfully testfired by India earlier today. The missile was tested off the coast of Odisha at around 0945 hrs, a Defence official informed

