India successfully tests next-gen Agni ballistic missile

India successfully tests next-gen Agni ballistic missile1 min read . 02:29 PM IST
- The missile was tested off the coast of Odisha at around 10 am
Centre on Friday announced that the Agni Prime New Generation Ballistic Missile was successfully testfired by India earlier today. The missile was tested off the coast of Odisha at around 0945 hrs, a Defence official informed
Centre on Friday announced that the Agni Prime New Generation Ballistic Missile was successfully testfired by India earlier today. The missile was tested off the coast of Odisha at around 0945 hrs, a Defence official informed