India Wednesday successfully test fired short-range, surface to surface-guided ballistic missile ‘Pralay’ off the Odisha coast here, PTI reports quoting DRDO sources .

The solid-fuel, battlefield missile developed by Defence Research Development Organisation is based on Prithvi Defence Vehicle from the Indian ballistic missile programme.

The missile, launched from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island around 10.30 am, met all the mission objectives, the sources said.

A battery of tracking instruments monitored its trajectory along the coast line, they said.

‘Pralay’ is a 350-500 km short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.