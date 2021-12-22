India successfully tests 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast

India successfully tests 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast1 min read . 12:38 PM IST
‘Pralay’ is a 350-500 km short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
‘Pralay’ is a 350-500 km short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg.
India Wednesday successfully test fired short-range, surface to surface-guided ballistic missile ‘Pralay’ off the Odisha coast here, PTI reports quoting DRDO sources .
India Wednesday successfully test fired short-range, surface to surface-guided ballistic missile ‘Pralay’ off the Odisha coast here, PTI reports quoting DRDO sources .
The solid-fuel, battlefield missile developed by Defence Research Development Organisation is based on Prithvi Defence Vehicle from the Indian ballistic missile programme.
The solid-fuel, battlefield missile developed by Defence Research Development Organisation is based on Prithvi Defence Vehicle from the Indian ballistic missile programme.
The missile, launched from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island around 10.30 am, met all the mission objectives, the sources said.
The missile, launched from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island around 10.30 am, met all the mission objectives, the sources said.
A battery of tracking instruments monitored its trajectory along the coast line, they said.
A battery of tracking instruments monitored its trajectory along the coast line, they said.
‘Pralay’ is a 350-500 km short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg.
‘Pralay’ is a 350-500 km short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!