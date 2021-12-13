The country has successfully test-fired a long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART) off the coast of Balasore in Odisha. The SMART system will help India enhance its anti-submarine warfare capability.

"The system has been designed to enhance anti-submarine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo," the DRDO said, reported news agency ANI.

#WATCH | India today successfully carried out a long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART) off coast of Balasore in Odisha.



"The system has been designed to enhance Anti-sub marine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo," DRDO says pic.twitter.com/ZhD34UwuFW — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

On December 11, the DRDO and the Indian Air Force (IAF) had flight-tested the indigenously made helicopter-launched SANT (Stand-off Anti-tank) missile from Pokhran ranges. The missile is equipped with a state-of-the-art MMW seeker, which provides high precision strike capability from a safe distance. The weapon can neutralise targets in a range up to 10 km.

The premier research organisation on October 22 had flight-tested various systems of Abhyas, its high-speed expendable aerial target (HEAT), in Chandipur, off the coast of the Bay of Bengal in Odisha. The vehicle can be used as an aerial target for the evaluation of various missile systems.

