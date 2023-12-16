‘India suffered immensely…’ Ruchira Kamboj calls for zero tolerance on terror groups, illicit arms trafficking
Kamboj asserted the need for international cooperation to identify diversion points and trafficking routes, supporting the implementation of UN programs and instruments for controlling illicit trafficking
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, called for zero tolerance against terror groups and their sponsors. She further added that the illicit traffic of small arms and light weapons and related ammunition is a key enabler for sustaining conflicts by armed and terrorist groups.
She also asserted the need of International cooperation to identify diversion points and trafficking routes, India supported the implementation of UN program of Action and the international tracing instrument for controlling the illicit trafficking.
Kamboj stated, "International cooperation is essential in strengthening existing mechanisms for information exchange to identify diversion points, trafficking routes, customs control, cross border cooperation, etcetera, to prevent diversion and the illicit transfers of small arms and life weapons and their ammunition."
She said further, "India accordingly supports the redoubling of efforts at the national and global levels to strengthen the implementation of the UN program of Action and the international tracing instrument, including through national legislative measures and enforcement, exporter controls information sharing and capacity building. "
Kamboj highlighted India's efforts for controlling export of all munitions and related items and shared India's participation in the " Wassenaar Arrangement".
She said, "India maintains strict, export controls over all munitions and related items, including small arms and light weapons. Our commitment is also reflected in India's participation in the Wassenaar Arrangement. As plenary chair for the year 20 23, India remains committed to work towards a further strengthening of the global non proliferation architecture, including in the area of small arms and light weapons. Thank you very much."
(With inputs from ANI)
