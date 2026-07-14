India summons Iran's deputy chief of mission over killing of Indian national aboard vessel transiting Strait of Hormuz

India on Tuesday summoned Iran's deputy chief of mission over the killing of an Indian national aboard an Emirati oil tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The attack also injured eight others, including six Indians, after Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) struck two United Arab Emirates (UAE) oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Iranian Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Mohammad Javad Hosseini to protest Tehran's latest attacks on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway that once accounted for roughly a fifth of the world's oil and gas shipments during peacetime.
News agency ANI reported that following the high-level meeting over the latest attack on commercial vessels in the crucial waterway, the Iranian diplomats, including Hosseini, were seen leaving the MEA headquarters in the national capital.
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India summoned Iran's deputy chief of mission following the killing of an Indian national aboard an Emirati oil tanker attacked by Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz.
The Strait of Hormuz is crucial because it has historically accounted for roughly a fifth of the world's oil and gas shipments during peacetime, making it vital for global energy security.
The attack injured eight people, including six Indians and two Ukrainians, with four individuals sustaining serious injuries.
The UAE's Defence Ministry condemned the attacks as a serious violation of international law, asserting its right to respond decisively to protect its national interests.
Many, including the Forward Seamen's Union of India, argue that the government should take stronger measures to safeguard Indian seafarers amid increasing attacks in the volatile region.
The development came hours after UAE's Defence Ministry announced early Tuesday that the UAE-flagged tankers, Mombasa and Bahia, were attacked by Iranian cruise missiles while navigating the southern passage of Hormuz within Omani territorial waters.
In a post on X, the country's defence ministry wrote, "The Ministry of Defence announces that the national tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah were targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters."
The post added, "The attack resulted in the death of one Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa tanker and the injury of eight others, including four who sustained serious injuries. The injured comprise six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals. The attack also caused material damage to both tankers as a result of the fires that broke out on board, which have since been brought under control."
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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