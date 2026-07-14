India summons Iran's deputy chief of mission over killing of Indian national aboard vessel transiting Strait of Hormuz

India on Tuesday summoned Iran's deputy chief of mission over the killing of an Indian national aboard an Emirati oil tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The attack also injured eight others, including six Indians, after Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) struck two United Arab Emirates (UAE) oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Iranian Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Mohammad Javad Hosseini to protest Tehran's latest attacks on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway that once accounted for roughly a fifth of the world's oil and gas shipments during peacetime.
News agency ANI reported that following the high-level meeting over the latest attack on commercial vessels in the crucial waterway, the Iranian diplomats, including Hosseini, were seen leaving the MEA headquarters in the national capital.
People also ask
AI powered insights from this story
India summoned Iran's deputy chief of mission following the killing of an Indian national aboard an Emirati oil tanker attacked by Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz.
The Strait of Hormuz is crucial because it has historically accounted for roughly a fifth of the world's oil and gas shipments during peacetime, making it vital for global energy security.
The attack injured eight people, including six Indians and two Ukrainians, with four individuals sustaining serious injuries.
The UAE's Defence Ministry condemned the attacks as a serious violation of international law, asserting its right to respond decisively to protect its national interests.
Many, including the Forward Seamen's Union of India, argue that the government should take stronger measures to safeguard Indian seafarers amid increasing attacks in the volatile region.
The development came hours after UAE's Defence Ministry announced early Tuesday that the UAE-flagged tankers, Mombasa and Bahia, were attacked by Iranian cruise missiles while navigating the southern passage of Hormuz within Omani territorial waters.
In a post on X, the country's defence ministry wrote, "The Ministry of Defence announces that the national tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah were targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters."
The post added, "The attack resulted in the death of one Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa tanker and the injury of eight others, including four who sustained serious injuries. The injured comprise six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals. The attack also caused material damage to both tankers as a result of the fires that broke out on board, which have since been brought under control."
This is a developing story. More details awaited.