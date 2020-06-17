NEW DELHI : India on Tuesday summoned Pakistan’s top diplomat in India, Charge d’ Affaires (CDA) Syed Haider Shah to lodge a strong protest on the abduction and torture of two officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad by Pakistani security agencies.

The two Indians “were forcibly abducted by Pakistani agencies“ on Monday, the Indian foriegn ministry said in a statement, adding that the two were detained “illegally" for more than 10 hours.

“The two Indian officials were subjected to interrogation, torture and physical assault resulting in grievous injuries to them. They were video-graphed and coerced to accept a litany of fictitious allegations and concocted charges. The vehicle of the High Commission, in which they were travelling, was extensively damaged," the statement said.

“The Government of India strongly condemns and deplores the action of the Pakistani authorities in this regard. This premeditated, grave and provocative action on the part of the Pakistani authorities, preceded by intensified surveillance, harassment and intimidation of High Commission personnel over the past several days, was designed to obstruct and disrupt the normal functioning of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. The attempt by Pakistani authorities to levy false accusations and concocted charges on the officials of the High Commission is rejected in entirety," the Indian statement said.

Such actions violate the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations that governs the treatment of diplomats as well as the bilateral Code of Conduct for treatment of Diplomatic / Consular personnel in India and Pakistan signed in 1992, the statement said. The actions are also “against all established norms and practices of diplomatic conduct," it said.

“Such continued unilateral actions by Pakistan, aimed at escalating tensions, will not succeed in diverting attention from the core issue of Pakistan’s continued hostile activities and sponsorship of cross-border terrorism against India," the Indian statement added.

