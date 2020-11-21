India summons Pak's charge d affaires to lodge protest against terror

India on Saturday summoned Pakistan’s charge d affaires in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest against a major attack planned by the Pakistan-based Jaish e Mohammed group that was foiled by the Indian security forces.

“It was demanded that Pakistan desists from its policy of supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from its territory and dismantle the terror infrastructure operated by outfits to launch attacks in other countries," a statement from the Indian foreign ministry said.

“India reiterated its long standing demand that Pakistan fulfill its international obligations and bilateral commitments to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any manner," it said.

The reference was to the Indian security forces intercepting a truck on Thursday near Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir. The four terrorists were hiding in the truck and in the ensuing gun battle, all of them were killed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had lauded the security forces for eliminating four terrorists belonging to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group and thwarting the terror group’s efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction.

According to the Indian foriegn ministry statement, initial reports indicated that the four terrorists were members of Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a terrorist organization proscribed by the United Nations and several countries.

The JeM has been part of several attacks in India in the past, including the Pulwama attack in February 2019, the statement said referring to an attack last year that prompted India to bomb a terrorist training camp in Pakistan’s Balakot region.

“The huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosive material (recovered from the dead terrorists) indicates detailed planning for a major attack to destabilie the peace and security in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, in particular, to derail the ongoing democratic exercise of conduct of local District Development Council elections," the statement said. The polls are to be held on 28 November.

“The Government of India is firmly and resolutely committed to take all necessary measures to safeguard its national security in the fight against terrorism," it added.

