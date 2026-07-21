India summons Russian Chargé d'Affaires over attack on vessel off the Ukraine coast that killed four Indians

India on Tuesday summoned the Russian Chargé d'Affaires after an attack on a vessel off the Ukraine coast days earlier led to the deaths of four Indian seafarers.

Citing sources, news agency PTI said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) told the Russian diplomat that the attack on the merchant vessel, which killed Indians, was unacceptable.

The vessel, identified as MV Golden Leo, was targeted as it departed Ukraine's southern port of Odesa on 19 July. Earlier on Monday, the MEA condemned the attack and said that at least four Indian nationals aboard a merchant vessel were killed.

MEA's remarks after Russia's attack kills four Indians MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a post on X, shared India's response to the attacks on seafarers and said, "On the evening of 19 July 2026, the vessel MV GOLDEN LEO was attacked while departing the port of Odesa. At the time of the incident, there were 17 crew members on board, including 5 Indian nationals."

The statement added, "As per information available, four Indian nationals have tragically lost their lives, while one is hospitalised in a critical condition. Our Mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased Indian nationals and wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery."

Jaiswal further noted, "India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided."

Russia attacks MV Golden Leo: Here's what we know According to Russia's defense ministry, its forces launched a "massive" attack on what it termed military and logistical centers in Ukraine's capital and the surrounding area, along with the Pivdennyi port in the Black Sea region of Odesa, Bloomberg reported.

While India did not provide details of the attack, Ukraine's port authority said at least 10 people were killed after Russia struck a Guinea-Bissau-flagged merchant ship near Odesa. Reuters, citing the port authority, reported that a search and rescue operation continued through the night, with eight of the vessel's 17 crew members rescued. The dead included nine crew members and a maritime pilot.

According to LSEG data, Mumbai-based Ocean Grace Shipping Ltd owns MV Golden Leo.

First attack on Indian nationals in Russia-Ukraine conflict This is the first time that Indian nationals have been attacked in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Previously, India lodged strong protests with Iran and the United States over the deaths of more than half a dozen Indian seafarers in Iranian and US attacks on merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

There are over 310,000 Indian seafarers on merchant ships, making the country the second-largest supplier of sailors, according to an estimate from BIMCO, a trade association, and the International Chamber of Shipping.