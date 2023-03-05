The Union Minister of External Affairs on Sunday summoned the Swiss ambassador and lodged a protest over "malicious anti-India" posters found pasted on the UN building in Geneva. The official sources from the ministry said that the Swiss ambassador affirmed that he will convey India's concerns to Berne with all the seriousness it deserves.

"The secretary (West), MEA, today called in the Swiss ambassador and raised the issue of unfounded and malicious anti-India posters in front of the UN building in Geneva," said a source quoted by the news agency PTI.

"The Swiss ambassador said that he would convey India's concerns to Berne with all the seriousness it deserves," it said.

The Swiss envoy also added that the posters in Geneva are part of the space provided to all, but in no way endorse the claims, nor reflect the position of the Swiss Government.

The development came after an Indian student shared videos from outside the UN building in Geneva, where 'anti-India' posters can be seen. “A video shot by an Indian student in Geneva goes viral where a high level of propaganda can be seen unleashed against India near UNHRC HQ," the student tweeted with the video.

A video shot by an Indian student in Geneva goes viral where a high level of propaganda can be seen unleashed against India near UNHRC HQ.



Is this the new Toolkit or planned preparation for 2024 ?? pic.twitter.com/irNPkiHvY2 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) March 4, 2023

Indian have expressed displeasure on the video, which has received views in thousands. “They can't stop India now anymore, India is ready to fly to the top of the table. India is rising, India is growing, India is developing," one user said.

“Many country has problem with India's strong foreign policy and neutral stance in many issue of present time such as Russia's military action on Ukraine,matter of Iran and many more," said another.

At the time when India is serving as the President of the global body G20, the government is taking such incidents seriously.

India has faced such campaigns in multiple countries, with recent reports claiming Khalistani supporters clashing with Indians in Australia. The ‘India Out Campaign’ in the Maldives is another example of such anti-India campaign.

(With inputs from PTI)