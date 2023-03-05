India summons Swiss envoy over ‘anti-India’ posters outside UN building in Geneva2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 07:59 PM IST
- The Swiss envoy also added that the posters in Geneva are part of the space provided to all, but in no way endorse the claims, nor reflect the position of the Swiss Government
The Union Minister of External Affairs on Sunday summoned the Swiss ambassador and lodged a protest over "malicious anti-India" posters found pasted on the UN building in Geneva. The official sources from the ministry said that the Swiss ambassador affirmed that he will convey India's concerns to Berne with all the seriousness it deserves.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×