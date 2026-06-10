India summons US charge d'affaires Jason Meeks over attack on tanker off Oman coast as 3 missing, 21 rescued: Report

India summons US charge d'affaires over attack on tanker off Oman coast as 3 missing, 21 rescued: Report

Garvit Bhirani
Updated10 Jun 2026, 11:03 PM IST
India summons US charge d'affaires over attack on tanker off Oman coast: Report (Image: Reuters)
India summons US charge d'affaires over attack on tanker off Oman coast: Report (Image: Reuters)(REUTERS)

India on Wednesday summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks and conveyed its strong objection over an attack on a commercial tanker carrying 24 Indian crew members off the coast of Oman, according to PTI citing sources. Three of the sailors aboard the vessel remain missing following the incident.

Responding to the development, New Delhi stressed that attacks on commercial vessels and civilian infrastructure in West Asia must cease and called for the swift restoration of free and unhindered navigation through international waterways.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X

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HomeNewsIndiaIndia summons US charge d'affaires Jason Meeks over attack on tanker off Oman coast as 3 missing, 21 rescued: Report
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