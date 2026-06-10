India summons US charge d'affaires Jason Meeks over attack on tanker off Oman coast as 3 missing, 21 rescued: Report

India on Wednesday summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks and conveyed its strong objection over an attack on a commercial tanker carrying 24 Indian crew members off the coast of Oman, according to PTI citing sources. Three of the sailors aboard the vessel remain missing following the incident.
Responding to the development, New Delhi stressed that attacks on commercial vessels and civilian infrastructure in West Asia must cease and called for the swift restoration of free and unhindered navigation through international waterways.
(This is a developing story. More to come)