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India summons US charge d'affaires Jason Meeks over attack on tanker off Oman coast as 3 missing, 21 rescued: Report

India summons US charge d'affaires over attack on tanker off Oman coast as 3 missing, 21 rescued: Report

Garvit Bhirani
Updated10 Jun 2026, 11:03 PM IST
India summons US charge d'affaires over attack on tanker off Oman coast: Report (Image: Reuters)
India summons US charge d'affaires over attack on tanker off Oman coast: Report (Image: Reuters)(REUTERS)
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India on Wednesday summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks and conveyed its strong objection over an attack on a commercial tanker carrying 24 Indian crew members off the coast of Oman, according to PTI citing sources. Three of the sailors aboard the vessel remain missing following the incident.

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Responding to the development, New Delhi stressed that attacks on commercial vessels and civilian infrastructure in West Asia must cease and called for the swift restoration of free and unhindered navigation through international waterways.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

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