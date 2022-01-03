OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India supplies 5 lakh more Covid vaccine Covaxin doses to Afghanistan
Listen to this article

New Delhi: Bharat Biotech on Monday informed that India has supplied another batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of 5,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to Afghanistan.

Taking to Twitter, Bharat Biotech said, "Today, India supplied the next batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of 5,00,000 doses of COVID vaccine (COVAXIN) to Afghanistan. The same was handed over to Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kabul."

It also informed that another batch of additional 5,00,000 doses would be supplied in the coming weeks.

 

Reacting to this, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay thanked India.

“Thank you, India for providing Afghan people lifesaving gift on the first day of 2022! I hope this year would be peaceful & prosperous for all Afghans," he tweeted.

 

Earlier last month, India delivered 1.6 tons of medical assistance to Afghanistan through the World Health Organization (WHO).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout