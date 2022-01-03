Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  India supplies 5 lakh more Covid vaccine Covaxin doses to Afghanistan

India supplies 5 lakh more Covid vaccine Covaxin doses to Afghanistan

Bharat Biotech also informed that another batch of additional 5,00,000 doses of Covaxin would be supplied in the coming weeks.
1 min read . 01:24 PM IST Livemint

Taking to Twitter, Bharat Biotech said, ‘Today, India supplied the next batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of 5,00,000 doses of COVID vaccine (COVAXIN) to Afghanistan’

New Delhi: Bharat Biotech on Monday informed that India has supplied another batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of 5,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to Afghanistan.

Taking to Twitter, Bharat Biotech said, "Today, India supplied the next batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of 5,00,000 doses of COVID vaccine (COVAXIN) to Afghanistan. The same was handed over to Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kabul."

It also informed that another batch of additional 5,00,000 doses would be supplied in the coming weeks.

Reacting to this, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay thanked India.

“Thank you, India for providing Afghan people lifesaving gift on the first day of 2022! I hope this year would be peaceful & prosperous for all Afghans," he tweeted.

Earlier last month, India delivered 1.6 tons of medical assistance to Afghanistan through the World Health Organization (WHO).

