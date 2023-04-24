India rides the green wave as EU, US buy its clean ships

India rides the green wave as EU, US buy its clean ships3 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 11:58 PM IST
The move comes amid an international environmental focus on the shipping industry. While ships are responsible for ferrying the overwhelming majority of goods around the world, they are also responsible for emitting substantial amounts of greenhouse gases.
New Delhi: Like carrying coals to Newcastle, India has started supplying ‘green ships’ to traditional shipbuilding nations Norway, Germany and the US, boosting its ambition to become a global shipping hub.
