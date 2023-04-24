India rides the green wave as EU, US buy its clean ships

Apart from Norway and Germany, Indian shipbuilders are close to striking deals with companies in the US, Netherlands, Denmark and West Asia. Closer to home, contracts are also being looked at from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Myanmar. The minister said that Norway and India would cooperate on developing infrastructure for manufacture of green passenger and cargo vessels which would be used for both the domestic and global markets. “Apart from CSL, several Indian ship design and technology firms are also actively working towards delivering green ship solutions. With new initiatives Indian ports will have a globally visible green profile and our shipyards can aspire to be a green tug building hub for the world. With the National Centre of Excellence in Green Ports and Shipping acting as a nodal entity for the industry all such efforts will gain momentum and India can position as a ‘Global hub for building ‘Green Ships’," the minister said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}