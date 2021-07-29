NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said it had a firm policy to support a sovereign, democratic and peaceful Afghanistan and it was in touch with various stakeholders within and outside Afghanistan including regional and international partners.

The comments were made by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in Rajya Sabha. And it came a day after a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during which India and the US backed an intra-Afghan peace process to end the violence in the county.

Muraleedharan said India supports all peace initiatives leading towards a lasting political settlement through an inclusive “Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled" process. The rebel Taliban have been rapidly gaining territory across Afghanistan by resorting to widespread violence since the US began withdrawing its troops on 1 May. The US has already pulled out a majority of its forces and is looking to complete the drawdown by 31 August.

"As a contiguous neighbour and strategic partner, India has a steadfast policy to support sovereign, democratic and peaceful Afghanistan, where the interest of all sections of Afghan society including women, children and minorities are protected," Muraleedharan said.

"India supports all peace initiatives leading towards a lasting political settlement through an inclusive Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan controlled process which would lead to peace and stability in the region," the minister said.

Referring to the virtual participation by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in September 2020 in the inaugural session of the intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha, Muraleedharan said: “The government is in touch with various stakeholders within and outside Afghanistan, including regional and international partners."

The security situation in Afghanistan featured prominently during talks between Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday. The US top diplomat said there could be no military solution to the Afghan conflict. India has and will continue to make a vital contribution to Afghanistan's stability and development as a leader and a critical American partner in the region, he said.

The US Secretary of State said that both India and the US "largely" see Afghan conflict in the same light, warning that an Afghanistan that does not respect the rights of its people and commits atrocities against them would become a "pariah state". India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan, investing nearly $ 3 billion in aid and reconstruction activities

