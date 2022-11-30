India supports UAE’s proposal to include digitization in IMO Strategic Plan: Shipping secy1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 05:52 PM IST
India also supports the adoption of a maritime single window system as a part of the digitization initiative
New Delhi: India supports UAE’s proposal to include digitization in IMO Strategic Plan, said Sanjeev Ranjan, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW).