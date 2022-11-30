India supports UAE’s proposal to include digitization in IMO Strategic Plan: Shipping secy

The Secretary added that India’s statement at COP 27 was that the journey towards a planet safe for humanity is a collective journey to be undertaken with equity with climate justice as our guiding principles. “India’s stand that decarbonization and funding for the same may be included as a separate strategic direction with the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC) as its cornerstone for the way forward."

