Further, India's Permanent Representative to United Nations Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti mentioned in his speech that aid and assistance should be provided to the most vulnerable section of the Afghanistan society focussing on women and children.
"Aid should be allowed irrespective of the ethnicity and religion," he said.
"India has been providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan for the last two decades," he added.
Further, Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti also welcomed UNSC resolution to review the assistance program after one year.
India is also ready to work with other nations in the region in providing assistance to Afghanistan.