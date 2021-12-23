India supports UNSC resolution on humanitarian help to Afghanistan

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Further, India's Permanent Representative to United Nations Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti mentioned in his speech that aid and assistance should be provided to the most vulnerable section of the Afghanistan society focussing on women and children.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, India's Permanent Representative to United Nations Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti mentioned in his speech that aid and assistance should be provided to the most vulnerable section of the Afghanistan society focussing on women and children.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Aid should be allowed irrespective of the ethnicity and religion," he said.
"Aid should be allowed irrespective of the ethnicity and religion," he said.
"India has been providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan for the last two decades," he added.
"India has been providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan for the last two decades," he added.
Further, Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti also welcomed UNSC resolution to review the assistance program after one year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti also welcomed UNSC resolution to review the assistance program after one year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India is also ready to work with other nations in the region in providing assistance to Afghanistan.