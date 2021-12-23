Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India supports UNSC resolution on humanitarian help to Afghanistan

India supports UNSC resolution on humanitarian help to Afghanistan

India says it is also ready to work with other nations in the region in providing assistance to Afghanistan. (In photo) Ambassador TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to UN. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 06:42 AM IST ANI

India has voted in favour of UNSC resolution to grant exemption from sanctions for humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, says India's Permanent Mission to the UN.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India voted in favour of UNSC resolution to grant exemptions from sanctions on humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

India voted in favour of UNSC resolution to grant exemptions from sanctions on humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

"India voted in favour of #UNSC resolution to grant exemption from sanctions for humanitarian assistance to #Afghanistan," tweeted India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

"India voted in favour of #UNSC resolution to grant exemption from sanctions for humanitarian assistance to #Afghanistan," tweeted India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

Further, India's Permanent Representative to United Nations Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti mentioned in his speech that aid and assistance should be provided to the most vulnerable section of the Afghanistan society focussing on women and children.

Further, India's Permanent Representative to United Nations Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti mentioned in his speech that aid and assistance should be provided to the most vulnerable section of the Afghanistan society focussing on women and children.

"Aid should be allowed irrespective of the ethnicity and religion," he said.

"Aid should be allowed irrespective of the ethnicity and religion," he said.

"India has been providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan for the last two decades," he added.

"India has been providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan for the last two decades," he added.

Further, Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti also welcomed UNSC resolution to review the assistance program after one year.

Further, Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti also welcomed UNSC resolution to review the assistance program after one year.

India is also ready to work with other nations in the region in providing assistance to Afghanistan.

India is also ready to work with other nations in the region in providing assistance to Afghanistan.

Ambassador also highlighted that the resolution has noted the Taliban's commitment that it will not allow its soil to be used for terrorism designated under UNSC resolution 2593.

Ambassador also highlighted that the resolution has noted the Taliban's commitment that it will not allow its soil to be used for terrorism designated under UNSC resolution 2593.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!