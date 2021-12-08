For the first time in 15 years, India has surpassed Brazil in food exports to the League of Arab States. According to the data by the Arab-Brazil Chamber of Commerce, Brazil accounted for 8.15% of the total agribusiness products imported by the 22 League members last year whereas India captured 8.25% of that trade in the same duration.

Brazil, the important trade partner of the Arab world, lost ground to other exporters as well such as Turkey, the United States, France, and Argentina amid a disruption of traditional shipping routes.

Brazilian shipments to Saudi Arabia that once took 30 days could now take up to 60 days, according to the Chamber, whereas India's geographic advantages allow it to ship fruits, vegetables, sugar, grains, and meat in as little as a week.

Brazil's agricultural exports to the Arab League rose just 1.4% by value to $8.17 billion in 2020. Between January and October this year, sales totaled $6.78 billion, up 5.5%, as logistics problems subsided, Chamber data showed.

China's push to boost its own food inventories during the pandemic also diverted some of Brazil's trade with the Arabs.

(With Reuters inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.