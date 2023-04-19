India surpasses China to become world's most populous nation1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 01:37 PM IST
- India now world's most populous country with 142.86 crore people. China has a population of 142.57 crore
India becomes most populous country in the world. According tot he United Nations data, India has surpassed China to become world's most populous nation with 142.86 crore people. China has a population of 142.57 crore, according to the UN world population dashboard.
