India surpasses US to report world's largest single-day tally of covid cases

"The storm-like resurgence of Covid cases is impacting the economy as well as market sentiments. The localised lockdowns and severe restrictions on movements are sure to take a toll on the expected GDP growth for FY22. There is a downside risk of 1% to GDP growth which may pull down growth from around the expected 10.5% to 9.5%. But these are early days and if the second wave peaks soon and then starts declining, the damage is likely to be marginal," says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.