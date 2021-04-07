New Delhi: India has surpassed the United States to become the fastest Covid-19 vaccinating country in the world with an average daily rate of 30,93,861 vaccine doses, the Union Health Ministry said. According to the ministry, the cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 8.70 crores today.

As on day 81 of the vaccination drive on 6 April, a total of 33,37,601 vaccine doses were given.

"Cumulatively, 8,70,77,474 vaccine doses have been administered through 13,32,130 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 89,63,724 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 53,94,913 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 97,36,629 FLWs (1stdose), 43,12,826 FLWs (2nddose), 3,53,75,953 1st dose beneficiaries and 10,00,787 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 2,18,60,709 (1st dose) and 4,31,933 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60," according to the statement.

Leaving behind its previous record, India reported over 1.15 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Health Ministry, the country recorded 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this fresh surge, the of infections has reached 1,28,01,785. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases.

From April 2, the government started vaccinating all people above 45 years.

The Union Health Ministry has stated that vaccination for all will not be opened to all ages as of now. The aim of the vaccination drive is to administer the vaccine to those who need it and not to those who want it.

"Many people ask why we shouldn't open vaccination for all. There are two aims of such vaccination drives -- to prevent deaths and protect the healthcare system. The aim is not to administer the vaccine to those who want it but to those who need it," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday.





