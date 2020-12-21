NEW DELHI : The Indian government on Monday banned all flights originating from the United Kingdom till 31 December, due to the spread of a new strain of coronavirus identified in the European country, which is considered up to 70% more infectious than the original strain.

"Considering the prevailing situation in the UK, (the) Govt. of India has decided that all flights originating from UK to India (will be) suspended till 31st December 2020 (23.59 hours)," the ministry of civil aviation said in a tweet.

"This suspension to start w.e.f. 23.59 hours, 22nd December 2020. Consequently flights from India to UK shall stand temporarily suspended during (the) above said period," it added.

The latest decision by the Indian government came after governments of several countries like France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Finland, Switzerland, Bulgaria Romania, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Canada, Iran, Turkey, among others, temporarily suspended UK-bound flights.

As things stand, scheduled international commercial flights remain suspended at least till 31 December. However, special flights like charter flights, flights under air bubble arrangements and repatriation flights are allowed to operate to international destinations.

Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international passenger flights can be operated by their airlines into each other's territories under restrictive conditions. Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. India currently has air bubble pacts with as many as 23 countries, including the US and the UK.

At present, Indian airlines like Vistara, and Air India operate flights to the UK, which have now been temporarily suspended. While Vistara operates daily flights from Delhi to London, it operates three weekly flights from Mumbai to London. National carrier Air India Limited operates three weekly flights currently each from New Delhi and Mumbai to London. Meanwhile, British Airlines has six weekly flights between Delhi and London, and five weekly flights between Mumbai and London. Virgin Atlantic four weekly flights each from Mumbai and New Delhi to London.

