At present, Indian airlines like Vistara, and Air India operate flights to the UK, which have now been temporarily suspended. While Vistara operates daily flights from Delhi to London, it operates three weekly flights from Mumbai to London. National carrier Air India Limited operates three weekly flights currently each from New Delhi and Mumbai to London. Meanwhile, British Airlines has six weekly flights between Delhi and London, and five weekly flights between Mumbai and London. Virgin Atlantic four weekly flights each from Mumbai and New Delhi to London.