India suspends exchange of all inbound mail, parcel services from Pakistan through air and surface routes

The central government decided to suspend exchanges of all categories of inbound mail and parcels from Pakistan through air and surface routes, a notice issued by the Ministry of Communications said on Saturday.
The decision comes in the wake of the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district that killed 26 civilians on April 22.
(This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates)
