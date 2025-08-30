India suspends US-bound mails bookings amid tariff war: ‘Includes letters, gifts value up to $100’

India has decided to completely suspend bookings of all categories of US-bound mails. The Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, issued a notice on Friday, August 29, saying it has now been decided "to completely suspend booking of all categories of mail, including letters/documents and gifts value up to $100, destined to the USA."

Advertisement

While announcing the suspension, the ministry flagged “the inability of carriers to transport US-bound mail, and undefined regulatory mechanisms.”

The decision comes as Indian goods now face 50 percent tariffs in the US. This includes 25 percent of US President Donald Trump's ‘reciprocal’ tariffs and another 25 percent as penalty by the US on India for trading with Russia.