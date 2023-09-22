India suspends visa services in Canada2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 12:07 AM IST
The news surfaced after BLS International, a visa processing firm, carried a notice from the Indian mission in Canada stating visa operations had been suspended till further notice
NEW DELHI : India temporarily suspended visa services in Canada, citing heightened security threats to its missions, while also directing Ottawa to cut its diplomatic strength in India, marking an escalation in tensions. New Delhi alleged a lack of action by Canadian authorities to deal with the threats.