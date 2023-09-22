India suspends visa services in Canada

NEW DELHI :India temporarily suspended visa services in Canada, citing heightened security threats to its missions, while also directing Ottawa to cut its diplomatic strength in India, marking an escalation in tensions. New Delhi alleged a lack of action by Canadian authorities to deal with the threats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“You are aware of the security threats being faced by our High Commission and consulates in Canada. This has disrupted their functioning. Accordingly, our High Commission and consulates are temporarily unable to process visa applications. We will be reviewing the situation on a regular basis," said Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the external affairs ministry.

The news surfaced after BLS International, a visa processing firm, carried a notice from the Indian mission in Canada stating visa operations had been suspended till further notice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pro-Khalistan groups like Sikhs for Justice called for a shutdown of India’s diplomatic missions in Canada after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged an Indian role in the killing of Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in June.

“We will not allow the Indian consulates to function, and we’re going to push the Canadian government to name the individuals who are responsible for assassinating and giving the orders to hit Nijjar," Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a prominent pro-Khalistan activist, was cited as telling Canada’s Global News.

For its part, India agreed to adhere to its obligations under the Vienna Convention to protect Canadian diplomats after the country’s High Commission said its diplomats were facing online abuse. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bagchi also confirmed that India had asked Canada to establish parity in diplomatic missions, which he acknowledged would mean a reduction in Canada’s diplomatic presence in the country.

“Yes, we have informed the Canadian government that there should be parity in strength and rank equivalence in our mutual diplomatic presence. Their numbers here are much very much higher than ours in Canada. The details of this are being worked out. But I assume there will be a reduction from the Canadian side," Bagchi said at a press briefing.

He alleged Canadian diplomatic “interference" in India, which he said was a reason for India taking this action. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bagchi said New Delhi received no detailed information from Canada after Trudeau said there were “credible allegations" of India’s involvement in the killing of Nijjar, whom India designated a terrorist.

“Let me clarify that no specific information has been shared by Canada on this case either then or before, or after. We have made it clear that we are willing to look at any specific information. We have conveyed this to the Canadian side and made it clear to them that we are willing to look at the specific information that is provided to us. But so far, we have not received any such specific information," Bagchi added.

India is also in touch with its diplomatic allies and has conveyed its position on Canada’s allegations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister S. Jaishankar are yet to make a statement on the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}