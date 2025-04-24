India suspends visa services to Pakistani nationals after Pahalgam terror attack

Less than 24 hours after downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan, India on Thursday decided to suspends visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect in view of Pahalgam terror attack.

The measure follows several steps taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Sunday which resolved that the perpetrators of the grusome attack which killed 26 people, including two foreigners and two local, will be brought to justice and their sponsors held to account.

“In continuation of the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect,” said Ministry of External Affairs.

It added that all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April 2025. Whereas, medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29 April 2025.

“All Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave India before the expiry of visas, as now amended,” said MEA.

