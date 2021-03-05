India, Sweden can deepen bilateral partnership in smart cities, e-mobility: Modi

New Delhi: India and Sweden can deepen their bilateral partnership with increased collaboration in areas like smart cities, e-mobility, smart grids and waste management, prime minister Narendra Modi said on Friday as he invited more Swedish companies to invest in Asia’s third largest economy.

A joint statement issued after a virtual summit between Modi and his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven, said that Modi had invited Swedish defence firms to participate in the "Make in India programme", especially in the two defence production corridors in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Briefing reporters on the discussions between the two prime ministers, Secretary West in the Indian foreign ministry Vikas Swarup said New Delhi was aware of Swedish company SAAB offering to move its Gripen fighter aircraft production line to India. SAAB has made this offer against the backdrop of India putting out a tender for the acquisition of 114 fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force. The Gripen – a fourth generation plus fighter jet – is one of the contenders for the deal alongwith companies from the US and France.

The summit between the two prime ministers was their fifth interaction since 2015. Modi had visited Stockholm in April 2018 for the First India Nordic Summit and Löfven had visited India in February 2016 for a special “Make in India" week. Besides this, the two leaders had also met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September, 2015. In April 2020, the two prime ministers had a telephonic conversation to discuss the impact of the covid-19 pandemic.

In his opening remarks at the summit Modi said India and Sweden could “further our relationship in innovation, technology, investment, start-ups and research."

"Smart cities, water treatment, waste management, circular economy, smart grids, e-mobility, digital transformation and several other sectors have potential where we can deepen our partnership," he said.

The prime minister also identified climate change as a priority for both the countries together on.

"India's culture has always stressed the importance of living in harmony with nature. we are moving ahead on our commitments made under the Paris Agreement," the prime minister said. "We will not just achieve these targets, but even exceed them. Amongst G20 countries, India has progressed well on its targets. In the last five years, our renewable power capacity has increased by 162 per cent," he said.

The joint statement said that the two prime ministers agreed on “the importance of trade and investment linkages. They noted that the high-level India Sweden Business Round Table (ISBLRT), Invest India, Swedish Chamber of Commerce and Business Sweden are making useful contributions in promoting these linkages."

“The two leaders also welcomed the steady increase in the presence of Swedish firms in India and Indian firms in Sweden. In this regard they welcomed the recent announcements by some major Swedish firms to make further investments in India, i.e. IKEA, H&M and Autoliv," it said.

Space and the Arctic region were identified as areas where the two countries could work together.

“The National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, India and the Swedish Polar Research Secretariat will take this collaboration forward. They agreed further to intensify their collaboration within the framework of the Arctic Council to address global environmental protection and combating climate change," the statement said.

“The two leaders encouraged Indian and Swedish space actors to identify specific areas for future collaboration and seek mutually beneficial partnerships between both public and private sector organizations," it added.

