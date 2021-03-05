India, Sweden can deepen bilateral partnership in smart cities, e-mobility: Modi

Briefing reporters on the discussions between the two prime ministers, Secretary West in the Indian foreign ministry Vikas Swarup said New Delhi was aware of Swedish company SAAB offering to move its Gripen fighter aircraft production line to India. SAAB has made this offer against the backdrop of India putting out a tender for the acquisition of 114 fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force. The Gripen – a fourth generation plus fighter jet – is one of the contenders for the deal alongwith companies from the US and France.