Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  India, Sweden prepare for next stage of global low-carbon industry transition

India, Sweden prepare for next stage of global low-carbon industry transition

Puja Das

  • The two nations will present the objectives of the next phase of the Leadership Group for Industry Transition at the climate conference in Dubai

India and Sweden will host the LeadIT 2.0 event at COP28. It will focus on supporting low-carbon transitions through a structured framework (Photo: AP)

The India-Sweden joint declaration on industry transition will address the challenges of technology transfer and finance faced by developing countries, crucial requirements for progressing towards low-carbon mechanisms, said India's environment minister Bhupendra Yadav.

“The India-Sweden joint declaration on industry transition platform is not merely a partnership between two nations but an alliance for a sustainable future. It is a testament to our collective resolve to address the climate crisis and shape a world where industries thrive harmoniously with the environment," Yadav said at a side event on Partnerships for a Just and Equitable Industry Transition at the COP28 summit in Dubai on Sunday.

There have been significant improvements in the global industrial landscape since the launch of the Leadership for Industry Transition, or LeadIT, initiative in 2019, according to the minister.

However, the real challenges of technology transfer and finance are yet to be addressed, and need collaborative international mechanisms to tackle barriers such as intellectual property to facilitate technology transfer from developed to developing countries, he said.

India and Sweden will be hosting the LeadIT 2.0 event at the climate change conference, COP28, in Dubai.

It will focus on supporting low-carbon transitions through a structured framework and three pillars: a global forum for dialogue; technology transfer and co-development; and an industry transitions platform.

At COP28, LeadIT members have adopted a mission statement for the initiative’s next phase (2024-2026) to affirm their dedication to accelerating a just and equitable industry transition to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Romina Pourmokhtari, Sweden's minister for climate and environment, said decarbonisation and green transition hold immense possibilities for regional development, new jobs, investments in new technologies, and improved competitiveness.

While admitting that industrial development was vital for the social and economic prosperity of all countries, she cautioned that the lack of commercially viable low-carbon technology and long investment cycles in industrial sectors risked locking in carbon emissions for decades.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Puja Das

Puja Das is a New Delhi based policy reporter covering food, farm, fertiliser, water, and climate policies for Mint. Puja reports on farmers' distress and how the agriculture sector is impacting India's rural economy and policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at COP27. Puja holds a post-graduation degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media, Bangalore.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.