India tackled coronavirus 'much better' than world thought: Piyush Goyal

"So, the country as a whole has rallied behind Prime Minister Modi to ensure that we protect lives so that we live another day for our life. We studied earlier pandemics and Prime Minister Modi did a lot of research on this. We realized that those countries that were focused on saving lives in the near medium-term and long run, did well in the economy, and those who focus only on the economy, collapsed and I think India played a very good balancing act," he said.