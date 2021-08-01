India takes over UNSC presidency for August

India has been campaigning for a permanent seat at the UNSC along with Germany, Japan and Brazil for many years. In recent years, New Delhi has made the theme of “reformed multilateralism" central to its diplomacy—calling the UN structure that came into existence in the immediate aftermath of World War 2 “anachronistic" and in need of urgent change. While the US, France, Britain and Russia are not averse to India joining the UNSC as a permanent member, China has been opposed it. This is seen as due to Beijing’s close ties with India’s arch rival Pakistan. China has also previously indicated that it may drop opposition to India joining the UNSC as a permanent member if it calls off cooperation with Japan to get onto the UN high table.