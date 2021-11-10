"The international structure for maintaining peace and security and peacebuilding needs to be reformed. Global power and the capacities to address problems are much more dispersed today, than they were seventy-six years ago. How long rightful voices of the developing world including Africa can be denied? We are therefore convinced that reformed multilateralism, with the reform of the UN Security Council at its core is crucial for dealing with the complex challenges of today's world," he said.

