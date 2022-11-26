India taking giant leap in IT and new age technologies: Jitendra Singh

A new governance model has sought to be introduced in India based on the Mantra of “Maximum governance, Minimum government”, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh at the inauguration of the 25th National Conference on e-Governance in Jammu and Kashmir
Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, under PM Narendra Modi, a new governance model has sought to be introduced in India based on the Mantra of “Maximum governance, Minimum government" to seek technology driven ease of governance.
Inaugurating the 25th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG), the silver jubilee edition of the NCeG in Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, Jitendra Singh said, the ultimate objective of good governance is to bring ease of living in the life of common man.
He said, Modi government has preempted the need of Information Technology and inculcated the same in each and every aspect of governance and has committed to augment inclusive growth across all sectors.
The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, in association with the State Government of Jammu & Kashmir is organizing the 25th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) on 26 – 27 November, 2022 in Katra, Jammu & Kashmir. The theme of this Conference is “Bringing Citizens, Industry and Government closer".
Dwelling on the theme of the conference “Bringing Citizens, Industry and Government closer", Jitendra Singh said, this has become an absolute necessity in the times we live in, as the days of working in Silos is over. He said, closer synergy among the Research, Academia, Industry and Start-ups is the way forward for India to become self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) in true sense of the term.
The Minister added that in an era of increasing digitization with Web 3.0, Artificial Intelligence and regular Tech Disruptions, PM Modi’s vision of India’s Techade can be realized through vigorous and all pervasive Digital push.
The Minister said, Digital innovation will play an important part in the next decade for governance to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.
He said, this will necessitate conversations around topics and technologies which would shape Digital Governance in the future to enhance the delivery of Government services to citizens. He said, Vision India@2047 would be e-Vision India @2047.
Jitendra Singh said, what is worth noting is that all such large public digital solutions are built with an open architecture, and are modular with plug and play that essentially seek to democratize and decentralize technology usage.
He said, India has been building ‘open digital platforms’, which are tremendous force multipliers and underlined that this is critical and unique in being affordable, interoperable, API-driven (and hence scalable), mobile-first in vernacular languages, and allows India’s entrepreneurs to build on the rails of these platforms to innovate and solve problems at scale and for trust. These are not only digital transformations, but also innovations in the design philosophy of citizen-centric solutions with huge socio-economic implications, the Minister added.
Jitendra Singh urged all the participants & stalwarts taking part in two-day intense deliberations to focus on questions that will propel India to the next decade of agile growth.
Jitendra Singh concluded that increased efficiency, increased transparency, robust focus on citizen-centricity and reaching out to the last man in the last queue for service delivery in the true spirit of Antyodaya is the ultimate objective of all governance reforms.
He said, in the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal, the officers in their 20s and 30s have to play a stellar role to steer India to become the Unique and Best Model of Governance in 2047, when we celebrate the 100th Year of India’s Independence.
