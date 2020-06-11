India talks about friendly ties with Nepal ahead of vote on new map

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had earlier said he has sought talks with India to seek to resolve the dispute over the small stretch of land, which includes the areas of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani. While India and Nepal had been showing the areas of Lipulekh and Kalapani as parts of their respective territories, Kathmandu this time added a third area – ie Limpiyadhura to its territory. According to people familiar with the matter, this has previously been shown as part of India in Nepalese maps too.