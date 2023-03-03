India taps its Asean missions to push local electrical gear

With some overseas electricity utilities not accepting India’s certification of electrical equipment manufactured in the country, the union government is pulling out all the stops to promote Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) equipment in overseas markets including those of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) countries, said two people aware of the development.

This comes in the backdrop of Bangladesh’ Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO) that supplies electricity to the eastern neighbour’s capital not accepting CPRI certification in a global tender floated by it. At play is $1503.21 billion global electrical equipment market, of which China accounts for around $500 billion. The strategy involves sensitising heads of India’s foreign missions in the Asean countries about CPRI certification, that is carried out in accordance with national and international standards, and gives assurance that a product fulfils specified requirements. Asean countries include Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Myanmar, Malaysia, Cambodia, Brunei, Lao and Singapore.

“Indian Electrical Equipment Manufacturing Industry expressed concerns regarding non-acceptance of CPRI test Certificates by certain overseas Utilities. In this context, Ministry of Power held a meeting on 16.02.2023 with Indian Missions/Embassies of the concerned countries. The challenges informed by Industry were shared with the Missions. In the meeting, the Credentials and Accreditations of CPRI along with its comparison with other International Laboratories were shared and it was informed that the facilities at CPRI laboratories are at par with the other International Laboratories," union power ministry said in an emailed response to Mint.

“The Indian Missions have informed that they will also be taking up the matter with the concerned countries in order to resolve the issues," added in its response.

Power is a strategically important sector, and cross-border energy links is a key part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s neighbourhood-first policy, with includes building energy links to check China’s growing influence. India’s energy diplomacy ranges from cross-border electricity trade to supplying petroleum products and setting up liquefied natural gas terminals. This also comes in the backdrop of the G20 summit to be held in September 2023, under India’s presidency, expected to pass a marquee declaration to ensure supply chain security, in the wake of supply disruptions in China.

“The plan involves promoting CPRI in overseas market with potential for export of electrical equipments manufactured in India. It also involves CPRI to work with major utilities in identified countries," said a person aware of the development cited above who did not wish to be named.

This development assumes importance given that India is setting up dedicated ‘Manufacturing Zones’ under the Atmanirbhar Bharat package, primarily aimed at curbing the use of Chinese-made equipment and attracting firms across power generation, distribution and transmission —both in conventional and green energy spaces.

“Last year, the Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) an autonomous Society under the Union Ministry of Power, was granted the prestigious accreditation from National Accreditation Board for Certifying Bodies (NABCB) - for certification of electrical equipment as per ISO/IEC 17065. This accreditation meant that Manufacturers who have obtained test Certificates from CPRI would be able to export their products without the requirement of retesting or authentication by any other body outside the country. This has provided a significant boost to the already robust indigenous development and manufacturing of electrical products in India and thereby strengthen ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’," union power ministry said in in its response.

“As a result of various interventions, in the fiscal year of 2022, the value of electrical machinery and equipment exports from India amounted to nearly 758 billion Indian rupees. This was a significant increase from just 68 billion rupees in fiscal year 2014," union power ministry added in its response.

Queries emailed to the spokespersons of India’s ministry of external affairs, CPRI, DESCO and Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Monday morning remained unanswered till press time.

With an eye on China, India has already notified cross-border electricity trading regulations, and is also working to have a regional power grid and market, which includes Myanmar, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. India is also moving ahead with its ambitious global electricity grid plan to take on China’s Belt and Road Initiative. The global grid plan—“One Sun, One World, One Grid" (OSOWOG)— has been spread across three phases. The first phase deals with the Middle East-South Asia-South-East Asia (MESASEA) interconnection for sharing green energy sources such as solar for meeting electricity needs, including peak demand. The second phase connects MESASEA grid with African power pools; the third and final phase is about global interconnection.

“The global electrical equipment market grew from $1503.21 billion in 2022, expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. China accounts for about $ 400-500 billion market size whereas India still accounts for over USD 50-60 billion. The electrical equipment market’s largest region is Asia Pacific (45% in 2021) followed by Western Europe (22% in 2021)," said lobby group Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers‘ Association (IEEMA) president Rohit Pathak.