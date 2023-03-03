India taps its Asean missions to push local electrical gear

“Last year, the Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) an autonomous Society under the Union Ministry of Power, was granted the prestigious accreditation from National Accreditation Board for Certifying Bodies (NABCB) - for certification of electrical equipment as per ISO/IEC 17065. This accreditation meant that Manufacturers who have obtained test Certificates from CPRI would be able to export their products without the requirement of retesting or authentication by any other body outside the country. This has provided a significant boost to the already robust indigenous development and manufacturing of electrical products in India and thereby strengthen ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’," union power ministry said in in its response.