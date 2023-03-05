India taps Siemens to build e-corridors

Although the talks between the union ministry of road transport and highways, and Siemens are currently at an initial stage, it is expected that the first e-corridor may come up on the Delhi-Jaipur highway wherein the government has already set the ball rolling for an electric highway with adequate charging infrastructure for electric vehicles plying on the route. A similar e-corridor is also being considered for the 1,300-kilometre Delhi-Mumbai expressway.

