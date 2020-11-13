India targeted launch pads, ammunition dumps after firing from Pakistan side

NEW DELHI: India on Friday said it had targeted terrorist launch pads and some ammunition dumps belonging to the Pakistani military after unprovoked firing from the Pakistan side killed three of its military personnel and four civilians.

The firing from the Pakistani side targeted multiple locations along the Line of Control border including Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam, Indian army spokesman Rajesh Kalia said. Pakistan used mortars and other weapons to deliberately target civilian areas killing four civilians, he said.

The firing from the Pakistani side targeted multiple locations along the Line of Control border including Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam, Indian army spokesman Rajesh Kalia said. Pakistan used mortars and other weapons to deliberately target civilian areas killing four civilians, he said.

Three Indian Army soldiers were killed with an equal number injured, he said.

“Our troops retaliated strongly causing substantial damage to Pakistan Army's infrastructure and casualities across the LoC. Several ammunition dumps, fuel dumps and multiple terrorists launch pads have been damaged," he said.

The four dead civilians included a woman and a young boy. All civilians were killed in Uri where shells and mortars landed in the villages close to the Line of Control.