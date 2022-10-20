India targeting $5 billon exports and $22 billon revenue in defence by 2025: MoD

While addressing a seminar jointly organized by the US-India Business Council and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers at Mahatma Mandir, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Thursday, the government's target of achieving defence exports worth $5 billion by the year 2025. The seminar was organized as part of the 12th Defence Expo, where the minister termed exports crucial for the long-term sustainability of the defence industry.
While addressing a seminar jointly organized by the US-India Business Council and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers at Mahatma Mandir, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Thursday, the government's target of achieving defence exports worth $5 billion by the year 2025. The seminar was organized as part of the 12th Defence Expo, where the minister termed exports crucial for the long-term sustainability of the defence industry.
The minister also announced that the government is targeting a turnover of $22 billion in defence production by 2025. "Domestic demand alone may not always provide economies of scale to make profitable investments and sustain them," he said.
The minister also announced that the government is targeting a turnover of $22 billion in defence production by 2025. "Domestic demand alone may not always provide economies of scale to make profitable investments and sustain them," he said.
The seminar was on the theme 'New Frontiers in US-India Defence Cooperation: Next Generation Technology, Innovation & Make in India'. "The $5 billion export target set for 2025 reflects the intent of the government for export-oriented manufacturing," the minister added.
The seminar was on the theme 'New Frontiers in US-India Defence Cooperation: Next Generation Technology, Innovation & Make in India'. "The $5 billion export target set for 2025 reflects the intent of the government for export-oriented manufacturing," the minister added.
In order to create a "global supply chain free from vulnerabilities and uncertainties," the minister invited US defence manufacturers to set up units in India and collaborate with the Indian industry. He even highlighted government efforts in boosting local defense manufacturing like an increase in procurement categories.
In order to create a "global supply chain free from vulnerabilities and uncertainties," the minister invited US defence manufacturers to set up units in India and collaborate with the Indian industry. He even highlighted government efforts in boosting local defense manufacturing like an increase in procurement categories.
"We are delighted to work with the US, our valued partner, to strengthen our commercial and strategic relationship and to attract US investment for creating a high-technology defense production ecosystem in India. For India, collaboration with US companies would be an important strategic force multiplier, apart from being wealth and job creator," he said.
"We are delighted to work with the US, our valued partner, to strengthen our commercial and strategic relationship and to attract US investment for creating a high-technology defense production ecosystem in India. For India, collaboration with US companies would be an important strategic force multiplier, apart from being wealth and job creator," he said.
The minister affirmed that India is on its way to becoming ‘Atmanirbhar’ or self-reliant and the path to achieving this aim is consisted of comprehensive policy frameworks that seek to build indigenous technological and production capacity.
The minister affirmed that India is on its way to becoming ‘Atmanirbhar’ or self-reliant and the path to achieving this aim is consisted of comprehensive policy frameworks that seek to build indigenous technological and production capacity.
The government will also collaborate, cooperate and participate with reputed institutes and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) from friendly nations, he added.
The government will also collaborate, cooperate and participate with reputed institutes and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) from friendly nations, he added.
"The main objective is to fulfill the requirements of the Indian Armed Forces, and at the same time, create long-term linkages to the global supply chains of the foreign OEMs to meet global demands," he said.
"The main objective is to fulfill the requirements of the Indian Armed Forces, and at the same time, create long-term linkages to the global supply chains of the foreign OEMs to meet global demands," he said.
With the help of such linkages, India looks forward to collaborating for a secure and resilient global supply chain for the free world, ensuring uninterrupted and reliable access to defence equipment and other strategic materials for our country and our partners, including the United States.
With the help of such linkages, India looks forward to collaborating for a secure and resilient global supply chain for the free world, ensuring uninterrupted and reliable access to defence equipment and other strategic materials for our country and our partners, including the United States.
As part of the Defence Expo, the Secretary of the Ministry of Defense also held bilateral talks with the delegations of Bangladesh and Kazakhstan. “They reviewed the key ongoing bilateral defence cooperation issues between the two countries and explored ways to enhance defence industrial cooperation," the ministry said.
As part of the Defence Expo, the Secretary of the Ministry of Defense also held bilateral talks with the delegations of Bangladesh and Kazakhstan. “They reviewed the key ongoing bilateral defence cooperation issues between the two countries and explored ways to enhance defence industrial cooperation," the ministry said.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.