India targets 100 crore 5G users by 2030, Jyotiraditya Scindia says; eyes global lead in 6G

India aims to expand 5G connectivity to 100 crore people by 2030, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday, outlining the government's vision for the next phase of the country's digital transformation. Speaking at the launch of the theme for India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, Scindia said the focus is now shifting from rapid 5G expansion to positioning India as a global leader in 6G technologies.

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According to Forbes, Scindia said nearly 50 crore people have already been connected to 5G services in just two-and-a-half years through investments of around ₹4.5 lakh crore and the deployment of almost five lakh telecom towers across the country.

"Our target is to connect 100 crore people with 5G by 2030. We marched with the world on 5G, but on 6G, we must lead the world," Scindia said, according to Forbes.

India shifts focus from 5G rollout to 6G leadership According to Forbes, Scindia said India is working to play a leading role in developing 6G technologies, with multiple working groups contributing to global standard-setting bodies and efforts underway to secure a greater share of essential patents for next-generation wireless communications.

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"We followed the world in 4G. We walked with the world in 5G. But in 6G, India should lead the world," Jyotiraditya Scindia said, as quoted by Forbes.

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The minister also highlighted initiatives aimed at strengthening domestic telecom manufacturing, including the rollout of India's first Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ), alongside measures to promote indigenous telecom technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and advanced digital infrastructure, Forbes reported.

Affordable data and digital infrastructure underpin telecom growth According to Forbes, India now has 1.33 billion mobile subscribers, while average monthly mobile data consumption has reached about 27 GB per user, among the highest levels globally. Mobile data tariffs have also fallen sharply, from nearly ₹287 per GB a decade ago to around ₹8 per GB, making internet access significantly more affordable.

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Scindia said the country's digital transformation has been driven by the twin principles of democratising technology and Antyodaya, ensuring digital services reach every citizen.

"Technology is not an end in itself; it is a means to improve the quality of life of every citizen. When innovation reaches every individual, it becomes a force for inclusive growth," he said, according to Forbes.

The minister also said India's digital public infrastructure, including UPI, Aadhaar and DigiLocker, is increasingly being adopted or studied by countries worldwide, reflecting the country's growing role in global digital innovation, Forbes reported.