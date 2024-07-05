India targets 27% increase in kharif onion acreage amid rising prices

  • India aims to increase kharif onion acreage by 27% this year, responding to surging vegetable prices due to adverse weather conditions. Expansion is also expected in kharif potato and tomato areas

Puja Das
Updated5 Jul 2024, 08:56 PM IST
The rabi onion crop accounts for roughly 70% of total production, playing a crucial role in price stability during lean months. (Photo: Mint)
The rabi onion crop accounts for roughly 70% of total production, playing a crucial role in price stability during lean months. (Photo: Mint)

India aims to increase kharif onion acreage by 27% to 361,000 hectares this year, according to a government statement on Friday. This move comes as prices of vegetables, including those of onions, have surged due to adverse weather conditions. As per data from the consumer affairs department, the average retail onion price across India was at 43 per kg on Friday, a 68% increase year-on-year.

In Karnataka, the top kharif onion-producing state, 30% of the targeted 150,000 hectares has been sown, with good progress in other major states. Despite marginally lower rabi production in 2024-25, the domestic onion market remains stable due to higher releases from the rabi harvest.

All-India current sowing data was not available as the agriculture ministry did not release its usual Friday update on kharif crop sowing.

Read this | Remember the onion price shock last year? This time, the govt is acting early

Onions are harvested in three seasons: rabi (March-May), kharif (September-November), and late kharif (January-February). The rabi crop accounts for roughly 70% of total production, playing a crucial role in price stability during lean months. The estimated 2024-25 rabi onion production is 19.1 million tonnes, sufficient to meet domestic consumption of about 1.7 million tonnes per month, with controlled exports of up to 100,000 tonnes per month.

Dry weather during and after the rabi harvest this year helped lower storage losses, the statement noted adding that onion prices are stabilizing as more rabi onions are released into the market amid higher mandi prices and the onset of monsoon rains, which increase storage loss risks due to high moisture.

“Good and timely monsoon rains this year have provided big boost for kharif crops, including onion and other horticultural crops like tomato and potato," as per the statement. 

An early onset over Kerala and the northeastern region on 30 May, two and six days ahead of their respective arrival dates, the southwest monsoon had advanced normally up to Maharashtra until 9 June. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects above-normal precipitation across most parts of the country in July.

The timely arrival of the monsoon is crucial for India's agricultural sector, as 56% of the net cultivated area and 44% of food production depend on monsoon rainfall. Normal precipitation is essential for robust crop production, stable food prices, especially for vegetables, and economic growth.

June and July are considered critical months for sowing kharif crops.

And this | Mint Primer: Ever seen the rain? The price of a truant monsoon

The government is targeting a 12% increase in area under kharif potato this year. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have nearly completed their targeted sowing areas, while Karnataka and other states are progressing well. 

According to the agriculture ministry, 27.3 million tonnes of rabi potatoes are stored in cold storage, sufficient to meet demand. Though primarily a rabi crop, kharif potatoes from several states augment market availability from September to November.

For kharif tomatoes, the targeted area is 272,000 hectares, up from 267,000 hectares last year. Good crop conditions are reported in key areas like Chittoor and Kolar, with substantial improvements expected in major producing states including Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:5 Jul 2024, 08:56 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaIndia targets 27% increase in kharif onion acreage amid rising prices

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,136.00177.00
    Chennai
    73,846.00175.00
    Delhi
    73,629.00-42.00
    Kolkata
    73,556.00-692.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue