Now India plans standardized region-specific protein rich food basket to boost TB recovery
Priyanka Sharma 3 min read 16 Nov 2025, 04:42 pm IST
Summary
Addressing the high TB burden, the government is expanding nutritional support through standardised, region-specific food baskets.
New Delhi: India is working to standardize the nutritional support for tuberculosis (TB) patients and their family members through a regional food basket, according to the two officials and documents reviewed by Mint.
