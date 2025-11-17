Dr Soumya Swaminathan, principal advisor for the national TB elimination programme, said that the Ni-kshay Mitra programme has been significantly expanded to include the family members of tuberculosis patients. “This expansion is crucial because the family members are often undernourished and are at a high risk of acquiring the TB infection due to their close contact with the patient. The government has therefore extended nutritional support not only to the TB patients themselves but also to the entire household where adequate nutrition is essential," she said.